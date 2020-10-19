POLICE ARREST PERSON BEHIND ILLEGAL TRUCK PROTEST AS GOVT POINTS OUT POLITICIANS AS MASTERMINDS

Kitwe ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

It has now emerged that some politicians are behind the illegal strike by truck drivers.

Minister of Transport and Communication’s Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says some politicians are sponsoring protests in the transport sector with the purpose of creating an economic surbotage.

Speaking in Chingola when he checked on the truckers, Mr. Kafwaya said Government was aware that some political party leaders are inciting the drivers to stop movement for them to gain political mileage from Zambians.

“Political leaders who maybe behind the protests should devise proper messages instead of inciting economic sabotage to gain support from Zambians,” he said.

Mr. Kafwaya has however urged the drivers to air out their grievances through proper channels.

Meanwhile,Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga said a person believed to be the ring leader of the illegal protest has been arrested.

The Police commissioner has however warned those behind the protests that police will bring to book those breaking the law.