PRESIDENT LUNGU IS GOD SENT-CATHOLIC PRIEST

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Renowned Catholic Priest Fr Lastone Lupupa on Sunday, during the National Day of Prayer and Fasting, said President Edgar Lungu was sent by God and that God had given him to Zambians.

Speaking during a bible preaching, Fr Lupupa added that there was no need for President Edgar Lungu to campaign in next year’s general election because he was God-sent.

“Today, we are going to perform a ritual. Today, Caesar is going to be empowered not only to command the armed forces but begin to command the economy. You are God sent, God has given you to us. Your Excellency, in case you have been doubting, you don’t need to campaign next year. I am not campaigning for you but I’m telling you the heavenly settings, the operating system under which I perceive, I am not campaigning,” he said.

“Today, we have a Caesar in our midst, it is His Excellency the President. Do we pay taxes to the President? No. We pay our taxes to the government and three things are very important to the Christians; they don’t evade tax, Christians are the number one in obedience to paying tax”, he added.

The bible message was centered on Caesar in which he likened President Lungu to Caeser, saying there was need to give Caeser what belongs to Caesar and that when it comes to voting, Christians were supposed to be number one on the queue to vote.

He further gave President Lungu spiritual guidance saying if there is somebody who was going in the wrong direction, there was need to take charge and maintain law and order.

“ God has created the state, the state has the police officers, the state has the army just to bring us back and it acts on behalf of God. To arrest you, to incarcerate, to put you behind bars, Caesar is the commander-in-chief not only of the armed forces,” said Fr Lupupa.

He further advised political leaders not to engage in political violence.