UPND PLOTTING EVIL TO DESTABILIZE COUNTRY

Lusaka ~ Sun, 18 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
Instead of attending the day of prayer and fasting yesterday, the opposition UPND held a meeting where plans were hatched to cause chaos in the country.
Information gathered by Zambia Reports indicates that the senior UPND members met UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at his residence to plan on how to fight the police and cause chaos.
The meeting, among other things, received a security report from the UPND security team which briefed Mr Hichilema on how he should move from Lusaka to Chinsali.
The meeting also planned how to cause confusion along the way in which the UPND cadres will stone the HH convoy and later issue a statement that HH’s life is in danger and cannot proceed to Chinsali.
The UPND will then report the matter to Embassies in Lusaka.
The masculine cadres from Choma will then start beating people along the way in “retaliation” to the fake attack on HH.
Then all structures in the country have been instructed to issue statements once their plan works which will be sent to the Embassies.
Ideally, HH doesn’t want to report to Chinsali Police, the sources have revealed.
And UPND member of the national management committee Levy Ngoma confirmed about the meeting in a WhatsApp posting on Saturday night.
“We are having a meeting mailo (Sunday). This time around, UPND is ready for a show down,” he said.
2yk
Desperate Satanist This is October Manson are sucrificing blood to their Master.This party is really cult
Koswe
Hakainde!!!don’t start the fire that you Wii never quench you will be finished within hrs. Every knows that you have been trying very hard to paint. Zambia black to satisfy your masters whom you promised to sell. Zambia to you never enter state house
AM
We always say that UPND party is evil nowonder is having support from false prophets like seer zero, they have hired him and paying him but Zambians are blind they can’t see how devilish these people are, the masons.
Patrick Mwale
This is so sad,instead of providing checks and balances as an opposition, you are busy planning to set this country ablaze.God forbid!! It shall not prevail over Zambia.
Chendabusiku
The testosterone levels we mentioned that will rise to un precedented levels in the UPND leading to 2021 elections are begining to show. The Govt must just plan well to curtail this satanic act. HH himself has nothing to lose, because he has already lost too much. The last push will see this country shake with violence ochastrated mainly by UPND and in turn they will blame it on their main opponent the PF. Mr Kanganja must stop calling criminals by their alleged political affiliations, just call them suspected criminals. Police must be empowered to deal with this evil insurgency of blood thirst group led by the coronated son of former late UPND leader. I have tried to listen to what HH says, nothing makes sense other than his repetitive language. We need real enginuity on the part of Govt to deal with this evil. The only consolation however, is that the overwhelming majority of the Zambian citizenry have seen through the schemes of this man. All peace loving opposition political parties should come together and condemn this emerging evil in our land. We implore Govt to be firm and fair. The police must do their job fairy and firm Chintombwa and his thugs will not triumph over the good. This is the reason why anything to do with peace these people (UPND) shun it. They want blood. We need opposition but not the one that wants only state house at all costs.
Fenwick Musonda
Iyi ni chilemba yeka yeka fye..
HervRena
I’ve seen the bias and mudslinging this column has become.I’ve stopped reading it.
Butta
This fake news am easterner i know how much i suffer i wont change my mind i will vote for Bally,