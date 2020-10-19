Wina Leads Eastern Province Prayers

Vice President Inonge Wina yesterday graced the National Day of prayer and fasting in Chipata, Eastern Province.

This is the first time for a Vice President to officiate at the Day of National Prayer in Chipata and Eastern Province in general since it was declared.

Speaking during the event Vice-President Wina said she is happy that the church with God’s guidance has continued to play a critical role in unifying all the Zambians.

Mrs Wina said the spirit of unity in the church should continue to manifest in the daily lives of the citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

She urged Zambians to come together before God and reflect on the Goodness of the Lord before the nation.

Mrs Wina said Zambians should come together and repent their wrong doings and ask for forgiveness from God.

She said this is the day to seek the face of God and renew the commitment to God.

Mrs Wina said this is the day to seek God’s mercy in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic and other hard ships.

Earlier Chipata Diocese judicial vicar Fr Evans Miti urged Zambians to unite and respect the Office of the Presidency.

Fr Miti says Zambians should seek God’s intervention in the difficulties which they face in sincereity.

He urged Zambians to show onennes in development without attatching politics.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Eastern Province chairperson Bishop Wordstone Banda commended the Vice President for gracing the event.

The event was also attended by provincial minister Makebi Zulu, PF provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha and chieftainess Mkanda of the Chewa people in Chipangali District among others.