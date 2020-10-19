Zambia’s Fish Deficit Provides Room For Growth Of Aquaculture Sector – Maj Gen Miti

Pretoria ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says Zambia’s annual fish demand of 140,000 metric tonnes provides room for a flourishing fish farming industry as the country’s production per annum is around 95,000 metric tonnes.

Speaking at the official launch of the Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA) Fish Farm Project under the auspices of David Ficham AquaCulture in Muldersdrift Gauteng Province Maj Gen Miti said there is a guaranteed market in Zambia for fish and fish products.

He said fish farming has the potential to create employment and incomes for households as well as contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Maj Gen Miti said the government is committed to the promotion of aquaculture, which it sees as an important means to improve the country’s economic status.

Additionally, the High Commissioner noted that fish provides safe and nutritious dietary needs for the people.

Meanwhile, ZASA Business Forum chairperson George Zozi said the Tilapia Fish Project is an initiative of a group of Zambians living in South Africa.

Mr Zozi said the group’s vision is to commercialise the Tilapia business to eradicate poverty within and outside South Africa.

He said Aquaculture is the fastest growing food-producing sector in the world, contributing one-third of global fish production.

Mr Zozi added that the benefits of Aquaculture will increase production of food for human consumption and open commercially viable business opportunities, and ultimately raise exports of locally produced foods.

He has since called on government to Collaborate with the Association in skills development.

Mr Zozi further said the group is targeting to develop Zambian owned Aquaculture Production Units in the next five years, and turn the Units into the best fingerling production centres in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press and public relations at the mission in Pretoria, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.