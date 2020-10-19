Zamtel Awarded As Best Data Service Provider

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Zamtel has been awarded the Best Data Service Provider in Zambia at the 2020 Zambia Ecommerce Awards held on Saturday.

Zamtel beat off competition from other internet service providers to emerge as the country’s most preferred data service provider for individual, retail and wholesale customers. The awards are organised by the Institute for Finance and Economics headed by Former Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Caleb Fundanga and finalists and eventual winners are selected by consumers.

Commenting on the award, Zamtel Chief Commercial Officer Chibeza Ngoma said it was gratifying that the industry and consumers have realized the strides made by Zamtel in providing world class data services in Zambia.

“For us, this award could not have come at a better when we are celebrating our first anniversary since we launched Velocity, our home internet offering that has revolutionalised the way Zambians experience internet,” Mr Ngoma said.

Mr. Ngoma stated that Zamtel will continue investing in creating a strong infrastructure backbone that will support the growth of E-commerce in Zambia.

“Most importantly, we wish thank our customers for voting for us and for continuing to believe in our services in this very highly competitive environment,” he said.

The Awards, now in their second year running, were established with the sole purpose of recognizing and rewarding businesses and individuals that are taking the lead in promoting E-commerce in Zambia.

The awards ceremony that was held virtually recognized Zamtel’s strong efforts in providing quality and consistent data services in Zambia.

This is according to a statement issued by Zamtel corporate communications manager Mr. Changwe Kabwe.