Court Acquits Suspended East PF Youth Chairman Jay Banda

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has acquitted suspended Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda who was charged with unlawful assembly.

Chipata senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala said the prosecution failed to prove a case against Mr Banda during the ruling that was passed today and acquitted him.

Particulars of the offence were that Mr Banda on 20th August 2020 with intent to commit an offence or to carry out some common purpose, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown did unlawfully hold a procession from Chipata’s Protea Hotel to Luangwa House thereby conducting themselves in a manner as to cause persons in the neighbourhood to reasonable fear, a breach of the peace.

Mr Banda spent ten days in police cells before he was taken to court.

During the course of his detention Banda fell ill and was admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.

On his first court appearance Banda was wheeled into court on a wheel chair and on the second appearance he came with a walking stick.

Banda was represented by John Phiri of JMP and Associates and Osbon Ngoma of Lungu Simwanza and Company