EASTERN PROVINCE WILL CANCEL SOUTHERN PROVINCE VOTE – PF EAST CHAIRMAN

Chipata ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

PF Eastern Province Chairman Andrew Lubusha declared that the PF in the province is intact and come 2021 the Eastern Province votes will cancel the vote of from Southern Province.

Mr Lubusha says the party is intact in the Province and ready to deliver votes in favor of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Lubusha was speaking after Vice President Inonge Wina winded up her 4 days tour of Eatern Province.

Mr Lubusha who is also member of the central Committee has also mentioned that the visit by Republican Vice President was fruitful as she interact with people with the aim of understanding some of the challenges they are facing as well as inspecting government projects.

“During her tour, the Vice President met some Chiefs from selected Districts who pledged to work with the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.” Said Lubusha.

In her tour the Vice President was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Honourable Michael Katambo and Minister in charge of National Development and Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme.