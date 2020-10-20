KALABA VISITS INCARCERATED CK AT KAMWALA PRISON

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba yesterday visited NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili who is serving his one year sentence at Kamwala Remand Prison for forgery and uttering a false document.

Kalaba followed laid down procedure and applied for access to visit Mr Kambwili through the Ministry of Home Affairs, which request was granted.

He was accompanied by Mr Kambwili’s wife Carol.

Mr Kambwili is said to be in high spirits.