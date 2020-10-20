KALABA VISITS INCARCERATED CK AT KAMWALA PRISON

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba yesterday visited NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili who is serving his one year sentence at Kamwala Remand Prison for forgery and uttering a false document.
Kalaba followed laid down procedure and applied for access to visit Mr Kambwili through the Ministry of Home Affairs, which request was granted.
He was accompanied by Mr Kambwili’s wife Carol.
Mr Kambwili is said to be in high spirits.
2yk
It’s good to be rich if it was poorman nobody would have been talking about his issue
Kalijo
Lenin ” the dictatorship of the proletariat alone can emancipate humanity from the hypocrisy of bourgeois democracy.”
Daniel Banda
This is how it should be according to our Christian values but not political expedience. I wish Mr Chishimba Kambwili good health especially that he realises that it’s a passing phase in his life. It is also a good time for his reflection and repetence.