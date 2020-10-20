Opinion | Events At Court regrettable But…

What started out like a normal day at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex today turned out into an episode of drama, rage and regrettable disregard for the rules. NDC leader Chishimba was to appear for hearing on whether or not his application for bail is rightfully before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba who sent him to jail on charges of forgery and uttering a false document a week ago.

Like always, whenever a political figure is appearing at court, the police put in place adequate security measures to avoid incidents that would be a clear breach of the law and the rules of the courts. Therefore, any person trying to gain entry into the court grounds will undergo thorough screening to ensure only the people needed are allowed in.

And this requirement applies to all, regardless of who you are – relative, political figure, etc. We all saw how the police made sure the leader of the opposition UPND was allowed entry only with necessary staff from his political party and not cadres who, in most cases, cause confusion at court. We have not forgotten how some PF cadres were beaten up and bundled into in a police vehicle a few months ago at the command of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr Bonny Kapeso himself because of their disorderly conduct at court. Simply put, no one is spared at court if your conduct is considered disrespectful to the decorum that the courts carry.

But we saw disorderly conduct, sadly, from Mrs Kambwili and her daughter who failed to reason with the police officers that were at court only to enforce the law and ensure the proceedings of the matter involving their loved one went on uninterrupted. It is not pleasing to see women going through what Mrs Kambwili and her daughter went through but, remember, that rules and regulations have to be followed by all. When one’s conduct is seen to be outside the law, anyone is held accountable – the law is blind. We sympathise with the two but we hope that this will make others realise that court grounds are not play areas where anyone can be allowed to throw tantrums and they are left scot free. Go and ask the PF cadre who were carpeted by police! They now know how to respect themselves wherever they go because, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!