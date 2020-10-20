PF Is Bigger Than An Individual – Mwakalombe

Lufwanyama ~ Tue, 20 Oct 2020

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says the PF is bigger than an individual and that there is no single party member who can make President Edgar Lungu win the 2021 General Elections.

Speaking at a victory thanksgiving rally in Lufwanyama on Monday to thank residents for voting for the PF candidate in recently-held ward by-election, Mr Mwakalombe said the victory of President Lungu can only come through collective effort.

“The party is bigger than an individual. It is the wards through unity that win elections,” Mr Mwakalombe said.

PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda said respecting the people who voted for the ruling party is key.

“Today, we have come to deliver the message of thanks from President Edgar Lungu for voting for our PF candidate in the just recently held Chibanga ward by elections in Lufwanyama District,” Mr Chanda said.

He encouraged the new Councillor, Evans Chipupu, to continue being humble and work for the people.

Former UPND Chairman for Labour Gabriel Namulambe said he will deliver Lamba land to the PF.