Prophet Bushiri And Wife Mary Arrested By Hawks

The Hawks have arrested Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader known as Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The arrests come as the special police branch intensifies its fight against corruption and misuse of public funds.

The statement by the church reveals that the Malawi born preacher handed himself to the police after his wife was arrested at their home in Pretoria.

Statement by the church:

Pretoria: The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment pertaining to certain company called RISING ESTATE.

We are told as the Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11 am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11 am appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone.

We are told the Prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand over himself. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide by all what the law compels until all this war is done.

As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further.