ACC ARRESTS LIVINGSTONE WOMAN FOR SWINDLING PEOPLE OUT OF MONEY IN TEACHER RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Livingstone has arrested a woman for swindling unsuspecting citizens out of over K 32, 000 after promising to facilitate their recruitment as teachers under the Ministry of Education during the 2017 teacher recruitment exercise.

Milimo Mesilina Miyoba, 30, of house number D58 Malota Compound in Livingstone has been charged with 9 Counts of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of offence in the 9 counts are that, Miyoba, jointly and whilst working together with other persons unknown, between 9th October and 3rd November 2017 in Livingstone, with intent to defraud, obtained various amounts of money totaling K 32, 300 during 2017 teacher recruitment exercise from Vineless Siatwiinda, Munji Cheelo, Lungowe Zaza, Precious Kembulwe, and Evans Namakando, through a ZANACO ACCOUNT by falsely pretending to be entitled to the said monies when in fact not, a matter that concerns the Ministry of Education, a public body.

The victims were told to deposit the money in to her account after being promised that they would be recruited as teachers under the Ministry of Education during the 2017 teacher recruitment exercise.

Ms. Miyoba was released on bond and will appear before the Livingstone Magistrates Court on 27th October, 2020.