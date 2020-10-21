Eastern Province Records 1, 700 Teenage Pregnancies

Eastern Province has recorded over 1,700 pregnancies among school girls from January to date.

Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says Petauke District has topped the list with 391 cases while Katete recorded 214.

Lingambe said that from 1, 784 cases captured, Chipata recorded 188 while Sinda and Lumezi had 171 and 131 cases respectively.

He said Chasefu recorded 103 cases while Kasenengwa had 92 with Lusangazi having 92.

The rest had Chipangali with 85 and Lundazi with 81.

In Vubwi district there were 78 cases recorded while Nyimba and Mambwe had 78 and 71 respectively.

He said Chadiza had 44 cases.