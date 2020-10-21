PLEASE DON’T PANIC, WE HAVE ENOUGH FUEL, GOVT ASSURES ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 21 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Government has assured Zambians that the country has enough fuel stock and more is expected soon, and motorists should therefore not engage in panic buying.

Energy minister Mr Matthew Nkhuwa said during a press briefing in Lusaka this afternoon that the erratic supply of fuel in some parts of the country was caused by the truck drivers’ strike which disrupted supply to depots and filling stations.

“We have enough fuel stock in the country. We are expecting more coming into the country very soon. The erratic supply of fuel experienced in some parts of the country is being normalized. During meeting with OMCs, it was clear that the shortage was mainly due to the strike by truck drivers which disrupted the delivery of fuel to depots and filling stations around the country. This triggered panic buying by members of the public,” Mr Nkhuwa said.

“There is no cause for panic, government remains resolute in ensuring that there is security of supply of fuel in order for the wheels of the economy to continue running. There is enough fuel stock in the country.”