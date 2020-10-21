SAVENDA DONATES VENTILATORS TO THE ESTHER LUNGU FOUNDATION TRUST

THE Savenda, in Partnership with Elbit Systems has donated five pandemic response ventilators to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

Receiving the Donation on Wednesday, October 21,2020, First Lady Esther Lungu stated, “It is gratifying to note that Savenda, in partnership with Elbit systems is donating five pandemic response ventilators. These are highly portable life can devices capable of providing cost effective ventilation not only to the people with Covid-19 disease, but cater for general acute patients. These devices will greatly help equip our acute Bays in health facilities.

The First Lady Said the Ventilators have spared patients ‘ lives world over particularly that the peak of the disease presents with difficulties in breathing.

“The donations you are presenting today could not have come at a better time as this when the world has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Allow me to mention that this is not the First time Savenda is donating to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust. In 2017 SAVENDER participated in the Fundraising Golf Tournament that took place here at State House. They sponsored teams as our Silver sponsors with a contribution of K200, 000, ” She said.