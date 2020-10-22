Citizens Have A Right To Choose Leaders Of Their Choice – Siliya

Lusaka ~ Wed, 21 Oct 2020

Speaking when United States Charge d’Affaires David Young paid a courtesy call on her today, Ms. Siliya says elections are a matter of choice by citizens and should never be seen to be synonymous to violence and intimidation.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says citizens must, therefore, value their right to vote by ensuring that they fully participate in the on-going online and physical voter registration exercise.

She has since encouraged eligible citizens to turn up in huge numbers to register as voters in the 2021 general elections.