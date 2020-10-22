Dr Kalumba Gets Into Class To Teach In Commemoration Of His Birthday

General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has dedicated 4 days of teaching select classes at Lusaka’s Chitanda Combined Schools.

Dr Kalumba, who started implementing this gesture on Wednesday, says the community service is in commemoration of his birthday, which falls on October 24.

Meanwhile, Dr Kalumba has commended teachers for working to ensure learners catch up on time lost during the COVID-19 schools closure.

Dr Kalumba says with hard work and dedication, pupils can learn more and adequately prepare for this year’s examinations, according to ZNBC.