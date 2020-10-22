Lusaka ~ Thur, 22 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is back in court today for hearing of his application for bail pending appeal before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba who jailed him to one year with hard labour for forgery and uttering a false document.
The matter came up on Tuesday but was adjourned today.
Mr Kambwili is at Kamwala Remand Prison.
One Response to “Kambwili Returns To Court Today In Pursuit Of Bail”
HervRena
Walafuma cK,only agriev robbery and murder are non bailable.We told you naiwe,don’t dare govt.No matter how innocent u are they make sure they finish u with toture to avoid being exposed of their corrupt ways.