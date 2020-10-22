Kambwili Returns To Court Today In Pursuit Of Bail

Lusaka ~ Thur, 22 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is back in court today for hearing of his application for bail pending appeal before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba who jailed him to one year with hard labour for forgery and uttering a false document.

The matter came up on Tuesday but was adjourned today.

Mr Kambwili is at Kamwala Remand Prison.