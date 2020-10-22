KAMBWILI STAYS IN

Lusaka ~ Thur, 22 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has refused to hear NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s application for bail pending appeal of his sentence.

When the matter came up this morning, magistrate Simusamba refused to entertain the application lodged by Mr Kambwili’s lawyers saying it was irregular.

The magistrate has said the application will only be heard once the procedure for filing a notice of appeal and bail are fully complied with by Mr Kambwili’s defence counsel.

This means the former chief government spokesperson remains in jail until a new application for bail is made by his lawyers, Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates.