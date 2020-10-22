LATEST FROM COURT: UPND COUNCILLOR ARRESTED FOR CALLING OFFICERS SILLY AS ZNBC STAFFER GETS HARASSED FOR FILMING

UPND Chokobo ward councilor Reagan Mubatsa has been arrested for unruly behavior at court.

Police officers have also harassed ZNBC staffer Katwishi Bwalya for filming at court.

Mubatsa gained entry into the court grounds before clearance after which he called the officers silly.

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex has heavy presence of Police officers again as National Democratic Congress party leader Chishimba Kambwili is being awaited for an appearance in a matter where he has applied for bail before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba.