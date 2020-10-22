Notorious ‘Jay Jay’ Committed To High Court For Aggravated Assault On Police Officers

Lusaka ~ Thur, 22 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Notorious suspended Patriotic Front (PF) Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda and four others yesterday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on the same charge of aggravated assault and have been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial.

35-year-old Jay Jay of Petauke, John Lungu, 25, of Garden House, Maxwell Pito, 20, of Lusaka West, Morris Silyonde, 27, of Kanyama and Lyford Phiri, 21, of Lusaka West are charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to steal.

The case was earlier discontinued via a nolle prosequi but were immediately rearrested on the same charge of assaulting a police officer Allan Mbahwe when they invaded Lusaka Central Police Station.

Following their re-arrest on October 12, 2020, Jay Jay and others on Wednesday appeared before Chief resident magistrate, Lameck Mwale who allocated the case to magistrate Nthandose Chabala where the charge was explained and later committed them to the High Court to appear at the next criminal session.