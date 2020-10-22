President Lungu Promises To Revive Companies Abandoned After Privatisation

Kawambwa ~ Wed, 21 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu has promised to revive companies that were abandoned after the privatisation programme.

The Head of state made this promise after touring the Kenani Rubber Plantation to familiarize himself with the project.

Below is President Lungu’s full statement:

Fellow Citizens, Greetings from Kawambwa district here in Luapula Province.

As part of my two-day working visit to the region which began today, I met their Royal Highnesses Chief Nshimba, Chieftainess Kanyembo and a representative of Chief Kambwali of Nchelenge district to get first hand information on some of the challenges facing our people in their respective Chiefdoms.

I have heard their concerns and submissions specifically on the need to expand educational infrastructure in the area. I have since assured them of my government’s commitment to build more classrooms using affordable materials to ensure children across the country have access to a decent learning environment.

I also met members of the Nchelenge Pastors Fellowship whom I have encouraged to form cooperatives and come up with viable business proposals for them to benefit from my government’s empowerment programs.

I later toured Kenani Rubber Plantation to familiarize myself with the state of the the plantation. The plantation has huge potential to create employment for our people in Nchelenge district and beyond.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) together with the responsible Ministry must quickly move in to ascertain the viability of commercial rubber production and funding of the plantation.

My government’s goal is to revive some of the companies that were abandoned after privatisation for the good of our people.

