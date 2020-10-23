CHINSALI POLICE CHARGE UPND SESHEKE MP ROMEO KANGOMBE WITH ABDUCTION AND ASSAULT

Chinsali~Fri,23 Oct 2020
Police in Chinsali have formally arrested and charged Sesheke UPND member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe with two counts of abduction and assault.
Mr Kangombe in the first charge faces two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14th,2020 contrary to section 253 and 255 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.
The lawmaker is in the second charge facing two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal code.
Kangombe has however been denied bond as the police have sent the docket to National Prosecution Authority.
And UPND lawyer Conelius Mweetwa has confirmed the arrest of Kangombe.
Mr Mweetwa has also dismissed rumours that Mr Kangombe had collapsed.
5 Comments
Anthobalacho
Come 2021
Razor
Just victimizing him because he is an outspoken member of upnd giving them hell so they want to silence him. Unfortunately this case will be another waste of tax payers money.
Old Mzee
Too bad.Abuducting,assaluting the police and disarming them are very serious offences.Can someone twll us if the firearms were recovered.
Kang’ombe should be strong.
UMMM
THIS GUY MUST BE A TRAINED REBEL
Love your neighbor
These are some of the charges Jay Jay Banda was supposed to be slapped without wasting time. But look at how long it has taken, instead he was charged with unlawful assembly. Katwishi mayo fili uko tuya, Lesa ewishibe fyonse ine ndimuntu fye ulya ubwali, amani na rice.