CHINSALI POLICE CHARGE UPND SESHEKE MP ROMEO KANGOMBE WITH ABDUCTION AND ASSAULT

Chinsali~Fri,23 Oct 2020

Police in Chinsali have formally arrested and charged Sesheke UPND member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe with two counts of abduction and assault.

Mr Kangombe in the first charge faces two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14th,2020 contrary to section 253 and 255 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The lawmaker is in the second charge facing two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal code.

Kangombe has however been denied bond as the police have sent the docket to National Prosecution Authority.

And UPND lawyer Conelius Mweetwa has confirmed the arrest of Kangombe.

Mr Mweetwa has also dismissed rumours that Mr Kangombe had collapsed.