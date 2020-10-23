Copperbelt Airport Encroachment Worries Authorities

The under-construction Copperbelt International Airport has suffered some encroachment with the contractor raising alarm over lack of action by the Civil Aviation Authority.

And Avic International Senior Consultant, Lei Yingqi is concerned with the continued levels of theft of materials at the site by the nearby Communities.

Speaking when a team from Civil Aviation Authority undertook a tour of the multi-million-dollar project, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has challenged the Authority to protect its land to avoid any encroachments.

He said the development is coming at a huge cost and should not be messed up by people wanting to put up structures around it.

Nundwe had also directed the Ndola City Council to check the extent of encroachments and address the issue immediately.

And Civil Aviation Authority Acting Board Chairperson, Patrick Nswana expressed worry on the encroachments but was quick to mention thar his team will engage the Council to address the matter immediately.

Meanwhile Lei said theft of materials is affecting progress in construction works at the aviation project.

He stated that despite engaging surrounding communities, employees and police on the matter, some people continued to break the wire fence to steal materials.

But Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga has urged AVIC International to enhance internal security.

She said police will be ready to arrest such people provided they are furnished with adequate information.