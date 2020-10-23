DON’T ABUSE YOUR RIGHTS, RESPECT POLICE, VICE-PRESIDENT TELLS ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 23 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
Vice President Inonge Wina has said citizens should not abuse their rights by disrespecting the police.
Speaking in parliament today during the Vice-President’s question for oral answer session, Mrs Wina said disrespect for state institutions and officers is what is encouraging some of the reactions from police.
This was in response to Chinsali PF MP Kalalwe Mukosa who asked for a word of advice to citizens so that they should not be abrogating the law.
Mr Mukosa said some of the citizens have been going to an extent of slapping police officers.
“It is very important for the Zambian citizens to know that they have rights under the Zambian Constitution but those rights should not be abused by disrespecting other institutions in the country including the police and other law enforcement agencies,” Mrs Wina said in response.
MUSHOKABANJI MARTIN
IT’S ZOONA WE ARE GOOD AT ABUSING OUR RIGHTS EVEN SAYING ‘I KNOW MY RIGHTS’ WHILST DISREGARDING OTHER PARTS OF THE CONSTITUTION.
Kelvin phiri
I agree with what the Republican vice president has said. Zambians must know that no one has a right of doing wrong! Whether angry or not there is a best way of solving grievances mainly it’s through dialogue. No one is above the law.
One the other hand, the police should also know how to answer citizens because they are humans and have emotions. Police sometimes act like mad dog.
Paul
Mr mukosa it’s just the wife to kambwili that slapped the police which other citizens please learn to tell the truth.
Mo
Stupid useless old woman
Old Mzee
The Vice President is right.I agree with the first three comments but totally disagree with Mo (4th Comment).
Mrs Wina is a very responsible VP and a mother,she rarely get annoyed even under severe provocation.
Surely Mo you are the one who is very stupid and useless,iam sure you were badly brought if not abandoned by your mother.I don’t think you know your mother or father.Shame upon you
niso Kodibba
The question that should be answered is, why citizens have lost trust, confidence,respect & fear in police service? One factor is candres having more powers than the policemen this lowers the dignity of policemen and pushes citizens to take law in there hands..government should adress this problem.especially cadres from the ruling part should lead by example in showing respect to the policemen. Finally police should respect citizens Also then the country will be in peace.