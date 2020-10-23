DON’T ABUSE YOUR RIGHTS, RESPECT POLICE, VICE-PRESIDENT TELLS ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 23 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Vice President Inonge Wina has said citizens should not abuse their rights by disrespecting the police.

Speaking in parliament today during the Vice-President’s question for oral answer session, Mrs Wina said disrespect for state institutions and officers is what is encouraging some of the reactions from police.

This was in response to Chinsali PF MP Kalalwe Mukosa who asked for a word of advice to citizens so that they should not be abrogating the law.

Mr Mukosa said some of the citizens have been going to an extent of slapping police officers.

“It is very important for the Zambian citizens to know that they have rights under the Zambian Constitution but those rights should not be abused by disrespecting other institutions in the country including the police and other law enforcement agencies,” Mrs Wina said in response.