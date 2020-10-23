Govt Commended For Finding Investor For Stripped Kalengwa Mine

Lusaka ~ Fri, 23 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Chief Kizela of the Kaonde people of Mufumbwe district in North-Western province has commended government for taking an investor to run Kalengwa mine.

Speaking during a briefing on Thursday, the traditional leader says he is hopeful that the investment will create job opportunities for the locals in the mining area.

He added that the investment will contribute positively to the economic development of the country at large.

Chief Kizela has made an assurance that he will work with the government of the day for the development of his chiefdom.

He said this through his representative Patrick Hahuntangu.

And on Wednesday, the traditional leader revealed that his chiefdom has been facing unending disputes over natural resources amongst subjects.

Chief Kizela said the unending disputes denied the locals development.