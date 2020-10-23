MUZ Prays for Quick End to KCM Liquidation Impasse

The Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has appealed to the judiciary to expedite the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mine KCM case that is before the court.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe has told journalists in Kitwe that the anxiety among miners is worse.

Chewe said the mine unions are having difficulties to explain to its members over the future of Konkola Copper Mine.

He said that the uncertainty around the KCM case has left many people suffering.

“We want to call upon the Chief Justice Madam Ireen Mambilima that this issue requires urgent attention by the judiciary, let the case be given priority,” he said.

Indian investors Vedanta Resources have challenged Government’s decision to place Konkola Copper Mine under liquidation.