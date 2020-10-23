We All Have A Stake In The Nation – President Lungu

Zambia shall forever be one country, one nation, indivisible and belonging to all of us as its citizens, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said.

And the Head of State has said Zambians were treated like second class citizens by colonialists but they triumphed and became independent from colonial rule.

In a national address tonight ahead of commemorations of Independence Day that falls tomorrow, President Lungu said all the citizens have a stake in the nation.

Zambia’s 56th Independence day is themed “One land, One nation – building our future, proud and free.”

He said the theme reminds citizens to always pursue excellence and embrace a winning spirit, because great nations are always anchored on hard work, resilience and excellence.

He praised founders of the nation for freeing the country from colonial rule, adding that the new generations need to learn a lot from the freedom fighters.

“When the founders of this nation waged the struggle for independence, it did not matter which rivers they crossed, which valleys they walked through or which mountains they climbed during the march to freedom. What mattered was their common purpose and desire to free this country from colonial rule,” he said.

“They came together, regardless of their differences, because they wanted this country to be free. Free from colonial rule and free from exploitation. They embraced the motto of ‘one Zambia, one nation’ because they understood that in unity there is strength. More importantly, they cherished the idea of free men and women, equal before god and equal before the laws of the land.

“After attaining independence, they worked hard to develop this country to the best of their ability. To build our future; the future of our children; and the future of our children’s children. Our generation and those to come have a lot to learn from that selfless generation. A culture of hard work, dedication, resilience, sacrifice and a sense of responsibility. The theme reminds us to always pursue excellence and embrace a winning spirit, because great nations are always anchored on hard work, resilience and excellence. They endure, they overcome, and they succeed. That is what our founding fathers and mothers had in abundance. I encourage each and everyone of us to carry on with the same spirit of patriotism and hard work.”

He urged Zambians to reflect on where they came from as a nation during the commemoration of this year’s Independence Day.

He added that the task of building the nation of Zambia was not easy, “but we triumphed. We were colonised. We were second class citizens in our own country. We did not have a say about the governance of our country. But we fought and fought and fought until we were free.”