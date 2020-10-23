Thieves Steal from Khokwe Parish Sacristy

Thieves have broken into a sacristy at Khokwe Catholic Parish in Chipangali District and stolen some vestments and other items that priests use during a church service.

Parish Priest Fr Victor Banda said the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and that the thieves entered the sacristy through the window.

Fr Banda said the thieves scattered a lot of things in the sacristy in their search for money.

He said the thieves went away with a bag containing various church items, a radio and other items that are used during mass which they later abandon in the nearby bush.

“The thieves destroyed a portion of the sacristy where we keep host and wine as they searched for money. So the sacristy was scattered in the morning,” Fr Banda said.

He said they managed to retrieve the items which were abandoned in the bush but other items were not found.