Zambian Killed in Tanzania over Robbery Allegations

A-28-year old Zambian has been beaten to death by an angry Tanzanian mob after he was suspected to be part of a notorious gang.

The Zambian identified as Luckson Simpemba has been killed on account of being linked to the notorious Manguluweni gang that has been terrorising people at Tunduma border for some years.

Simpemba was caught up in the aftermath of the gang’s alleged attack on a Zambian businessman who was robbed of US $ 3,000.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the development saying that the gang had stripped naked the Zambian businessman before going away with his money.

He said the deceased was apprehended by an angry mob and beat him to death while the other gang members escaped with the money.