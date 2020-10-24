FAZ/ATLAS MARA CHARITY SHIELD KICKS OFF 2020/2021 SEASON

The 2020/2021 FAZ/Atlas Mara Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield takes the local football spotlight this afternoon when Super League champions Nkana face Eden University National Division One winners Indeni at Arthur Davies Stadium.

It is a fixture that will signal the opening of the 2020/2021 season with Nkana hoping to add to their 17 time Charity Shield haulage while Indeni who won the recently held ‘Big Six’ club championship will be looking to enhance their Super League credentials by winning the Charity Shield.

Despite the game being contested behind closed doors, the football family will have an opportunity to catch the match through SuperSport.

Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga and his Indeni counterpart Dabid Chilufya have pledged a highly explosive tussle at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Chilufya who is a former Nkana player where he won two titles will be looking to the leadership of experienced campaigners like Graven Chitalu and skipper Joshua Titima to inspire a largely youthful Indeni side to victory.

Nkana will be looking to the prolific Idriss Mbombo to lead the scarlet shirted men to glory and set the pace for the 2020/2021 season.

The match kicks off at 15:00 hours with SuperSport beaming it live.