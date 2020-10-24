Kambwili’s Family Apologises To First Lady, Veep

Jailed National Democratic Congress party leader Chishimba Kambwili’s family says First Lady Esther Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina did not intervene in the release of Chanda Kambwili.

Chanda spent two nights in cells at Kabwata Police Station for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The police could not present Chanda to court or release her on bond but later, her offence was reduced to conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Chanda paid a fine for admission of guilt and was released but it was reported that the First Lady and Vice President Wina intervened in the matter.

NDC national chairperson Father Richard Luonde, who spoke on behalf of the Kambwili family, has since apologised to the First lady and Vice President Wina for the misleading information that they helped to have Chanda released and any inconvenience the statement could have caused to them.

Father Luonde said it was Kambwili’s family lawyers and the Human Rights Commission (HRC) who helped in the release.

The First Lady yesterday demanded an apology from Diamond Television that reported that she caused the release of Chanda.

Mrs Lungu also demanded that Diamond Television retracts the story and apologises for the embarrassment caused.

The First Lady stated that she respects the due process of the law and would not influence the police to release any suspect.