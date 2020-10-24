Reject Tribal Politicians In 2021 – NGOCC

Lusaka ~ Sat, 24 Oct 2020

NGOCC executive director Mrs Engwase Mwale has told Zambians to reject politicians who will preach hated and tribalism as the country heads to 2021 general elections.

She said today in a statement issued in commemoration of this year’s Independence day that the country’s unity has been threatened.

“On this occasion, the women’s movement also remains deeply concerned about the polarization that is being fueled across the political divide. Over the years, the country has witnessed how politicians have sadly attempted to wedge a rift among Zambians. This year’s theme reminds us on the need for a truly ‘one land, one nation’. Zambians should frown upon and reject any machinations by politicians to divide our beautiful country on the basis of tribe for narrow sectarian interests. As the country prepares for the 2021 General Elections, Zambians should reject politicians that will preach hatred and tribalism,” Mrs Mwale said.

“As we commemorate this year’s independence we would like to appeal to all Zambians to embrace values and principles that will unite the country. While Zambia has remained relatively peaceful, we are concerned with the increased cases of political violence. We therefore call upon those in leadership, both in government and the larger political landscape, to promote national unity and cohesion. We reiterate our call to political parties to end all manner of political violence. The Zambia Police Service should also play its role as a neutral national security agency that should serve all Zambians.”

She said it is sad that 56 years after independence, more than half of people still in the country live in abject poverty.

“The theme ‘One Land, One Nation, Building Our Future Proud and Free’ would not have come at any better time than now when Zambia’s national unity is threatened. As Zambia ‘builds on the future, proud and free’, it is sad to note that 56 years after independence more than half of her people still live in abject poverty,” Mrs Mwale said. “Statistically, poverty levels stand at about 55% national average but largely bearing the face of the women as they remain more vulnerable. In addition, poverty remains high in rural areas at 76.6% and yet the women and men out there are the ones that grow more than 90% of Zambia’s food.”