9-Year-Old Boy Of George Compound Electrocuted, Community Turns Anger On Owner Of The House

Sad news coming from the police this afternoon is that residents of George Compound pounced on a house in the area where a nine-year-old boy was electrocuted after he tampered with naked wires.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed and identified the boy as Golden Zulu.

“Police in Lusaka recieved a report of suspected electrocution which occured on 25th October, 2020 at around 1130 hours at a Make shift shop in which Dickson Zulu, unknown age, of George Compound, reported that his son Golden Zulu aged nine years was electrocuted after he tampered with a suspected naked cable alleged to have been connected from the main house of Leonard Phiri aged about 60 of George Compound,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“The victim immediately became unconscious and was rushed to Matero Level one Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. No visible injuries were observed from the deceased.

Upon this happening, members of the public who live around the area pounced on the house from where the victim was electrocuted and damaged the wall fence, windows, doors and some looted household goods which are yet to be itemized.”

She said the scene was visited and one black electric cable which was connected to the makeshift shop was found.

“An Inquiry has been launched in the matter.” and Zesco Personnel have been activated. The body of the deceased has been deposited to UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mrs Katongo stated.