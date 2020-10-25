Chinsali Police Exhume Body Of 9-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Step Mum

Police in Chinsali have exhumed the body of a 9-year-old boy who was beaten to death by her step mother and buried hurriedly.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said Chewe Saka, 37, allegedly with her daughter, beat up the victim using stones and sticks.

He said the victim had been rushed to Cheswa Rural Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr. Njase the victim had suffered a swelling stomach and also vomited.

He said for fear of being questioned, the relatives went ahead with burial before investigations were carried out.

Mr. Njase added that the body has since been exhumed and deposited at Chinsali General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.