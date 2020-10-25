Cop Bites Husband’s Testicle During Fight

A 39-year-old Police Officer has been arrested after she bit one of her husband’s testicles following a marital dispute.

Edith Chisengo had been involved in a marital dispute with her husband identified as Joseph Mpasi, 50, of Chingola, leading to the incident.

The victim sustained an injury on his testicle, leaving him in a pool of blood on his private parts.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the development in an interview, stating that the victim had been admitted at Nchanga Hospital.

“Human bites on both the left arm and on the scrotum were used to inflict the injuries. This happened after a marital despite,” Katanga said.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been released from police custody after the victim withdrew the case.