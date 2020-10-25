Man To Hang For Killing Cyclist Before Stealing His Bicycle

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man of Sinda District to hang for murdering a cyclist before stealing from him.

Lusaka judge Mwape Bowa, who was sitting in Chipata, jailed Saulos Phiri to 18 years in the first count of aggravated robbery and to hang in the second count of murder.

Phiri killed Richard Banda on an unknown date but between 27th and 28th December, 2018 before stealing his bicycle and containers of cooking oil all valued at K7,860.

In mitigation, Legal Aid counsel Sally Bwalya said Phiri was the first offender who is remorseful and greatly regrets his actions.

Ms Bwalya said Phiri is a young man who can reform if given a second chance by the court.

She said the convict is a family man and has three children.

Judge Bowa said he took into consideration the mitigation but noted that Phiri savagely attacked the deceased just to steal his product.

Judge Bowa hoped that Phiri will find time to reflect on his life during the incarceration so that he could find peace within himself.

In the murder charge, judge Bowa said there were no extenuating circumstances and sentenced Phiri to hang, which is a mandatory sentence.