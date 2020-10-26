GOVT GIVES CIVIL SERVANTS WITH POLITICAL AMBITIONS UP TO NOV 30 TO QUIT



Government has given civil servants with political ambitions up to November 30, 2020 to resign from their positions.

This is according to a Cabinet Office Circular No 12 of 2020 signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti.

Dr. Miti said it has been alleged and generally observed that a number of public officers have become actively engaged in partisan politics.

Dr. Miti said this has not only affected their performance to provide public services, but also goes against the Public Service Code of Ethics.

He said adherence to the Code of Ethics is key to public service delivery as it supports the achievement of a vision of excellence in terms of the values that public officers ought to embrace and observe at all levels, in their service to the people of Zambia.

He said public officers have a very important task of providing a service and executing Government programmes to achieve national development goals and that this calls for upholding high levels integrity and values enshrined on the Code of Ethics.

He said public officers must therefore always consider public interest in their decisions and actions as they are expected to carry out their roles and responsibilities with dedication and commitment to the public.

“In this regard, all public officers, including those serving in Foreign Missions, quasi-Government, grant aided institutions, and State Owned Enterprises, who have ambitions and intentions to participate in future elections and in the 2021 general elections, must indicate in writing and state their informed decision to resign from the public office not later than November 30, 2020,” said Dr. Miti.

“This is intended to protect the integrity and impartiality of the public service as it implements Government programmes before, during, and after the elections. Failure to adhere to this directive, appropriate actions shall be taken.”