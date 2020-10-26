More Join Privatisation Probe Call

Former UBZ, LINTCO and Luangwa Bicycle Industries workers in Eastern Province have joined calls for the setting up of an inquiry into the privatization of state companies.

The workers matched from Chipata Shoprite to Eastern Province administration office this morning where they presented their petition to provincial minister Makebi Zulu.

They told Mr Zulu to ensure that the petition is presented to the head of state.

Joshua Banda, a former Lintco employee said a lot of people suffered while others were sent to early graves due to the challenges that came about because of the non -payment of their terminal benefits.

Christina Mkandawire said most people failed to send their children to school because they were not paid their monies after the companies were privatized.

Former Eastern Province UBZ regional manager Aswell Moyo said the former workers’ petition was genuine.

Mr Moyo said the privatization issue was not political.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said he will present the petition to the head of state.

Mr Zulu said during campaigns ahead of next year’s elections, the people should ask some politicians on the role they played during the privatization.

The former workers sung solemn songs during the procession.