KAMBWILI’S WIFE SPEAKS OUT, DESCRIBES HUBBY’S BAIL CONDITIONS AS OUTRAGEOUS

Mr Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol has since described the bail conditions on her husband as outrageous and unreasonable.
Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has said NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s conduct during trial was bad and he was going to stiffen the bail conditions.
However, Mr Kambwili’s lawyer Musa Mwenye, State Counsel, has said he is unhappy with the bail conditions.
Magistrate Simusamba granted Kambwili a K100,000 cash bail and two sureties bound in the like sum each, meaning a total of K300,000 was to be paid to secure his release.
Mrs Kambwili was determined to have her husband released and made arrangements to have the bail money paid.
2 Comments
Menndy Mbozi
Menndy Mbozi
This is not suprising that Kambwili thought he was above the law when he wasted the courts time by fainting and staying away from court willfully. The wife may say what she will but that is the uncalled for behaviour of her husband. If he can go to England for tea and come back for Lunch in Zambia why should he not pay enough bond, besides he is a flight risk, he might follow his nurse to UK. He did not register NDC with genuine intentions it was to hide from his fraudulent and criminal activities. Mr. KAMBWILI is well aware that NDC is not a political party that would go any far.