KAMBWILI’S WIFE SPEAKS OUT, DESCRIBES HUBBY’S BAIL CONDITIONS AS OUTRAGEOUS

Mr Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol has since described the bail conditions on her husband as outrageous and unreasonable.

Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has said NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s conduct during trial was bad and he was going to stiffen the bail conditions.

However, Mr Kambwili’s lawyer Musa Mwenye, State Counsel, has said he is unhappy with the bail conditions.

Magistrate Simusamba granted Kambwili a K100,000 cash bail and two sureties bound in the like sum each, meaning a total of K300,000 was to be paid to secure his release.

Mrs Kambwili was determined to have her husband released and made arrangements to have the bail money paid.