Mpezeni Campaigns For Luangeni MP



Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says the people of Luangeni constituency will cry if they lose the church current MP Charles Amadoda Zulu.

Chief Mpezeni said Mr Zulu has broken the record as one of the most hardworking MPs in the history of the constituency.

He said the MP has been working hard to improve the livelihoods of the people.

“Obaba, simuzamupeza MP monga uyu. Othandiza pamaliro, munzako nipamaliro. Olo seo mamfumu tapepukiwa kamba kakuti uyu MP ogwira nchito(You will not find an MP like this one, he helps during the funerals. Even our burdens regarding things that we are supposed to do have lessened because of his good works),”

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

He was speaking during an Independence Day Football and Netball tournament at Njengembazo ground.

And Mr Zulu said he will continue working hard to improve the lives of the people of Luangeni.He said some people should ignore those that were telling lies to tarnish his name.

Mr Zulu said he likes the people of Luangeni and urged them pray for him as he prays for them as well.

He said he lost his daughter, wife and brother recently, adding that God has a purpose for preserving his life.

“A leader is supposed to be tested and I have gone through hard times which have strengthened me. I am now stronger and determined to continue working for you,” Mr Zulu said.