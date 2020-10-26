MWAKAPILA BEGINS LIFE IN THE PROMISED LAND

Zambia senior Women National Team midfield dynamo Mary Mwakapila began life at her new base Hapoel Be’er Sheeva with her first training session.

Mwakapila who becomes the sixth player from the Tokyo 2020 bound Copper Queens to sign a contract with a foreign team.

She joined Hapoel Be’er Sheeva from Green Buffaloes and joins Hellen Mubanga, Rachael Nachula (both CFF Zaragoza) and Rachael Kundananji (BIIK Kazygurt) in Europe.

Barbra Banda who captains the Copper Queens has trekked to China where she is on the books of Shanghai Shengli. Barbara joined Shanghai Shengli from Spain where she played for EDF Logrono.

Zambia will represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been moved to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.