I DID NOT ABDUCT POLICE OFFICERS, SAYS KANGO’MBE AS COURT GRANTS HIM K200,000 BAIL

Opposition UPND Sesheke MP Romeo Kango’mbe has been granted K200,000 bail and two sureties who are residents of Chinsali, Muchinga province.

Mr. Kangombe, who took plea appeared before Magistrate Julius Malata, has denied the two counts of abduction and two counts of assault on a police officer levelled against him.

The Sesheke Lawmaker was represented by Muleza Law firm and Choma Central parliamentarian Conilius Mwetwa, also part of his legal team.

Magistrate Malata has adjourned the matter to 11th November, 2020 for mention and 25th November, 2020 for commencement of trial.