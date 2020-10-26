AS PREDICTED, KAMBWILI WILL SPEND ANOTHER NIGHT IN PRISON

NDC leader Mr Chishimba Kambwili who has been granted a K100, 000 bail by principal resident magistrate David Simusamba will spend another night in jail after failing to secure the magistrate’s signature for his release.

Mr Kambwili’s family managed to meet the bail conditions of K100,000 and two working sureties bound in the like sum of K100,000 each.

This meant K300,000 was required to get Mr Kambwili out.

His family swiftly made arrangements and provided the required K300,000 which was deposited and documents cleared by the National Prosecutions Authority, but the magistrate was unavailable to sign, his lawyers have confirmed.

The lawyers hope Mr Kambwili can be released tomorrow morning.

The granting of bail will now give Mr Kambwili room to appeal his sentence of one year each for forgery and uttering false documents, but to run concurrently, meaning he was to serve only a year.