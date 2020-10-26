PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FREES 966 INMATES

About 966 inmates have been pardoned by President Edgar Lungu.

The inmates are from different prisons across the country as part of the commemoration of the 56th Independence Anniversary which fell on 24th October, 2020.

Minister in charge of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that among those pardoned include 883 ordinary inmates, 10 aged inmates, 26 foreigners convicted for various offenses and 21 inmates detained during His Excellency’s pleasure.

He added that the pardoning of the inmates was in line with the President’s powers vested in the country’s constitution.

“Among the inmates pardoned, 886 are males while 80 are females,” he said.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Minister said the prison authorities and inmates have expressed gratitude to President Lungu as the move will result in decongestion of the correctional facilities.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo has called on the public to help the former inmates reintegrate back into society.

“Successful reintegration of the Former inmates is largely dependent on the support of the immediate family members and the wider community,” he said.