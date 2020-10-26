Zambia Premier League Back in Action

The Zambia Premier League will finally kick-off this weekend with mouth-watering fixtures lined up.

Fixtures for the 2020/2021 season are finally out with FAZ general secretary confirming the development in a statement.

“Following the approval of fixtures by the Executive Committee of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) the Zambian Premier League will kickoff this weekend,” Kashala said.

“We are very happy to announce the fixtures of the 2020/2021 season for the Zambia Premier League. The fixtures have been approved by the Executive Committee clearing the way for the league to kickoff,” Kashala said.

“Clubs will be expected to adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols as we commence the league.”

The Zambia Premier League was concluded prematurely in Week 27 following a spike in Covid-19 numbers. Nkana were crowned champions and kicked off proceedings with the 2020 Charity Shield victory.

Week one fixtures:

Power Dynamos Vs Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United Vs Prison Leopards

Buildcon Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes Vs Red Arrows

Napsa Stars Vs Zesco United

Zanaco Vs Indeni

Forest Vs Nkana

Kabwe Warriors Vs Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants Vs Nkwazi