ECZ SETS NEW DATE FOR MOBILE VOTER REGISTRATION

Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has rescheduled commencement of the mobile voter registration exercise which was supposed to start tomorrow to November 9 to December 12th, 2020.

ECZ Chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the move is to give time for the Ministry of Home Affairs to complete the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs).

The ECZ has been running the online voter registration exercise and was to commence physical mobile voter registration process tomorrow.