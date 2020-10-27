GOVERNMENT’S DIRECTIVE TO CIVIL SERVANTS AND PUBLIC OFFICERS TO RESIGN IS UNLAFWFUL-DICKSON JERE

Lusaka~Mon,26 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Lusaka lawyer Dickson Jere says decision by Secretary to the Cabinet to give civil servant and public officers to resign if they want to join politics is unlawful.

He says the move may not be legally binding on the political parties and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr Jere who is also former state house spokesperson has asked questions as to whether the circular can hold water.

“What will happen when one does not resign until few days before elections?”

“Will his nominations be invalid if adopted by a political party or indeed file his candidature as independent?”

“Will political parties be proscribed from adopting civil servants who stayed the course despite the circular?”

Mr Jere has guided that the only closest the government would have gotten over the issue of civil servants resigning,was Bill 10 when it was proposed that civil servants should resign two years prior to joining politics.

Mr Jere however says it is a good move as it will protect the integrity of the civil service which ideally ought to be nonpartisan.

And Mr Jere has advised those that want to resign to be careful before making a move.

“Those political civil servants ought to think properly when making decisions to quit because adoption is not guaranteed. Unless one is sure of the support and popularity on the ground or aims to stand as Independent candidature, better keep the job”,he said.

Some civil servants have been using their positions mainly Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners to campaign in some constituencies thereby disadvantaging their competitors.