Kambwili’s Lawyers ‘Hunt’ For Simusamba

Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Oct 2020

In frantic efforts to have NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili released from jail following granting of bail totalling K300,000, his lawyers have now gone into a chase for principal resident magistrate David Simusamba’s signature.

By the time the payment of K300,000 cash and paper was done yesterday, magistrate Simusamba had already left court, causing Mr Kambwili to spend another night in jail.

Should we say Mr Kambwili’s freedom is too near yet too far?