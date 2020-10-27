Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Oct 2020
In frantic efforts to have NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili released from jail following granting of bail totalling K300,000, his lawyers have now gone into a chase for principal resident magistrate David Simusamba’s signature.
By the time the payment of K300,000 cash and paper was done yesterday, magistrate Simusamba had already left court, causing Mr Kambwili to spend another night in jail.
Should we say Mr Kambwili’s freedom is too near yet too far?
One Response to “Kambwili’s Lawyers ‘Hunt’ For Simusamba”
Klisman
The big man should have known that “ubukulu bwamatako te bwingi bwa mafi” goes the bemba saying.